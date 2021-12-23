Ali Fazal’s response to ‘blink and miss appearance’ comment

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal has finally opened up on the criticizing comments he received from Indian media.

The official trailer of Ali’s Hollywood feature ‘Death on the Nile’ has been released and the mystery-thriller is being received well by the audience for its plot.

‘3 Idiots’ actor who is absolutely unaffected by the comments of media, took to his Twitter account on Wednesday to share the official trailer.

While sharing the trailer, he took a subtle dig at media and wrote, “For some of my indian media well wishers-heres my blink n miss as they like to call it”.

For some of my indian media well wishers-heres my blink n miss as they like to call it.. haaa. I am mighty proud of it. And thou shalt suck on this for now as am i . 🤡. Because we do it for the love of the craft and the awe that it brings with it. Sit back n enjoy. February,2022 pic.twitter.com/dOVZRv69O1 — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) December 22, 2021

Fazal was zipped to all the criticism until now and decided to finally break the silence. He further puts out his excitement with, “I am mighty proud of it. And thou shalt suck on this for now as am i”.

He further mentioned how all the disapproval in homeland failed to bother him, “Because we do it for the love of the craft and the awe that it brings with it. Sit back n enjoy. February 2022”.

His response was a reaction towards the media reports that trashed Fazal’s role in the Hollywood flick labeling it to be a ‘blink-and-miss’ appearance.

Death on the Nile is an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s same-titled novel. The movie will see Kenneth Branagh as the iconic Hercule Poirot, while the remaining cast includes Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer among others, and is slated for 2022 release on February 11.

