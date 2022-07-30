Ali Haider Gillani files nomination for Deputy Speaker PA election

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has nominated Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Ali Haider Gillani as the opposition alliance’s candidate for the Deputy Speaker’s election in the Punjab Assembly, ARY News reported.

According to details, PPP’s Ali Haider Gillani has submitted his nomination papers for the deputy speakers’ election to the assembly secretariat.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Wasiq Qayoom has also filed his nomination for the election to the Secretary Punjab Assembly Inayatullah Luk.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari was ousted after he lost the vote of no confidence against him in the Punjab Assembly.

The PA lawmakers voted on the no-trust motion against the deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari. The government lawmakers required 186 votes for the ouster of the PA deputy speaker Mazari.

PA lawmakers cast 186 votes in the favour of removing Dost Muhammad Mazari from the position.

As voting began at the PA, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Dr Yasmin Rashid cast the first vote on the no-confidence motion, whereas, Iftikhar Gilani cast the second vote from the ruling party.

Parliamentary Leader in the Provincial Assembly Raja Bisharat had submitted a no-confidence motion against Dost Muhammad Mazari, which was passed by the House’s majority.

