Ali leads Karachi to competitive total against Quetta

England all-rounder Moeen Ali struck a late unbeaten cameo to power Karachi Kings to a competitive 181/7 against Quetta Gladiators in the second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Asked to bat first in the PSL 11 clash, Karachi Kings recovered from early setbacks to post 181/7 in their 20 overs, despite the absence of a half-century from any batter.

The innings was anchored by Moeen Ali, who smashed an unbeaten 48 off 29 balls, hitting four boundaries and three sixes in a crucial late flourish that boosted the total in the final overs.

Karachi’s start was shaky as opener Muhammad Waseem fell for a three-ball duck in the first over to Alzarri Joseph, leaving the 2020 champions struggling at 3/1.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha then counterattacked with a brisk 22 off 10 deliveries, including four fours and a six, sharing a 41-run stand with skipper David Warner before being dismissed lbw by Daniyal.

Warner continued to steady the innings with a composed 35 off 22 balls, adding 43 runs for the third wicket with Saad Baig, who struck 30 off 23 deliveries with six fours. However, their dismissals in quick succession reduced Karachi Kings to 100/4 in 10.3 overs.

Karachi Kings suffered another blow when Azam Khan was bowled by Usman Tariq for 14 in the 14th over, triggering a brief middle-order collapse.

Moeen Ali then took control of the innings, stitching a valuable 39-run partnership with Khushdil Shah, who contributed a quick 12 off eight balls before falling to Daniyal in the 17th over.

Daniyal led Quetta Gladiators’ bowling attack with figures of 3/36 in four overs, while Alzarri Joseph claimed two wickets. Usman Tariq and Abrar Ahmed chipped in with one wicket each.