Ali Madad Jattak takes oath as Balochistan's minister

QUETTA: Member Balochistan Assembly Ali Madad Jattak on Monday sworn in as minister in Balochistan’s provincial cabinet.

Governor Jaffer Mandokhel administered oath to the new Balochistan cabinet member who is expected to be given the portfolio of the provincial home department.

The crucial provincial ministry was vacant for last two years and was under the supervision of the Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti.

The oath taking ceremony was attended by the Balochistan chief minister Sarfaraz Bugti and other top officials of the province.

Ali Madad Jattak of the PPP was elected MPA in the Feb 8 general elections and was made Balochistan’s agriculture minister. However, his victory was declared void by an election tribunal on a petition submitted by Mir Pirkani, a JUI-F candidate from PB-45.

Jattak retained his Balochistan Assembly seat in the by-election held in 15 polling stations of PB-45 Quetta on the Election Tribunal’s order.