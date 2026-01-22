Ali, Minhas star as Pakistan humble Zimbabwe in U19 World Cup

Ali Raza and Sameer Minhas starred as Pakistan produced a commanding display to seal a victory over Zimbabwe in the 19th fixture of the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026 here at the Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield on Thursday.

The Green Shirts chased down a mere 129 target in 26.2 overs, losing two wickets in the process.

Ali Hassan Baloch and Sameer Minhas added 19 for the opening wicket in 3.3 overs before the former was caught, after scoring three.

After an early wicket, Usman Khan then paired up with Sameer Minhas, stitching a 49 run parntership.

The pair made lightwork of the chase as Pakistan’s scorecard read 68 in 10.5 overs.

Michael Blignaut provided Zimbabwe much-need breakthrough, cleaning up Usman, who scored 26 from 23 balls with the help of five fours.

Despite the wicket, Minhas cruised on and forged an unbeaten 64-run partnership off 83 balls alongside Ahmed Hussain, who made 24 from 53 balls.

Minhas eventually finished the game with two back-to-back sixes off Michael Blignaut’s over.

The right-hander’s dream run in the Youth ODIs continued as he scored 74* from 75 with the help of half a dozen fours and three sixes.

For Zimbabwe, Michael Blignaut and Panashe Mazai took one wicket each.

Despite the loss, Zimbabwe advanced to the Super Six stage courtesy of their superior run rate over Scotland.

Earlier, Pakistan’s pace bowlers produced a disciplined collective display to bundle co-hosts Zimbabwe to a modest 128-run total.

After winning the toss, Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf opted to field first, a decision that quickly paid off as Zimbabwe’s batting lineup collapsed under sustained pressure.

The home side managed to score a meagre 128 runs in 35.5 overs against a well-rounded Pakistani bowling attack.

Zimbabwe opener Nathaniel Hlabangana was the lone bright spark for the hosts, battling hard to score 59 off 85 balls, featuring seven boundaries.

However, his efforts went largely unsupported, with Brandon Senzere being the only other batter to reach double figures, making 15.

Pakistan’s bowling unit was led by Ali Raza, who delivered a sensational spell of 3 for 16 in eight overs, keeping the pressure constant and not allowing Zimbabwe to build any meaningful partnerships.

He was well backed by Mohammad Sayyam, Momin Qamar and Abdul Subhan, who claimed two wickets each, while Ahmed Hussain chipped in with one.

Notably, the Pakistan U19 team have already secured their place in the Super Sixes, but a win here would guarantee them a second-place finish in Group C with four points.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, face a must-win situation if they are to stay alive in the tournament.

A victory would enable them to leapfrog Scotland and clinch the final Super Sixes spot from Group C, joining England and Pakistan in the next round.