Ali Muhammad Khan re-arrested in May 9 violence case

MARDAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan has been re-arrested by police in May 9 violence case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI leader was arrested in the case registered in city police station over May 9 violence.

Former State Minister Ali Muhammad Khan was first arrested from Rawalpindi, then from Islamabad and last arrest was from Peshawar and was shifted to Mardan.

Earlier, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered to release the former PTI MNA who was arrested following May 9 attack on military installations.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan was arrested by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police officials from outside the Adiala Jail. Khan was released from jail following the directives of the high court’s Rawalpindi bench.

Several PTI leaders had been arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960 following the violent protests in the country after the arrest of ex-premier Imran Khan on May 9.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.