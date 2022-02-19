Singer Ali Noor speaks up on ‘sexual harassment’ allegation

Journalist Ayesha Binte Rashid alleged ‘Noori’ frontman Ali Noor for sexual harassment on Friday evening, days before the release of his new song.

Ayesha Binte Rashid, a journalist took to social application Instagram on Friday evening to share a series of screengrabs of her Whatsapp conversation with the lead vocalist of the band, and alleged him of being a ‘sexual harasser’, and ‘predator’.

“You emotionally manipulated me and what happened in the back of my car while driving to the airport was sexual harassment. You should know that. You’re a sexual harasser and a predator.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha binte Rashid (@balancingbinte)

Adding that she will never say it out loud in public, “You also threatened me with putting an end to my friendship with Kami if I stood up,” Rashid wrote exclaiming her ‘hatred’ towards the singer, while she termed him a ‘womanising piece of shit with a God complex’.

“I hope you never find your creative voice again and I hope you grow old knowing that you couldn’t be true to yourself”.

“I hope you live a sad life… and die a lonely and painful death,” Ayesha cursed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha binte Rashid (@balancingbinte)

The WhatsApp conversation further sees what looks like an apology from Ali using his wife Mandana’s number, after his’ was blocked by the accuser, where he termed the message as a ‘wake-up call’ and asked Ayesha to forgive, herself and others around.

Ali Noor asked her to start fresh as well, and find a way forward, however, was denied to by Ayesha.

“I forgive you, I don’t hate you anymore,” the journalist assured while asking to ‘leave her alone’.

Responding to the viral accusation, Ali shared his statement in an Instagram story, “This is no PR ploy to promote a new single”.

“I want to release my song in peace on the 22nd… I’ll address everyone’s concerns and questions on the 25th.”

In another story shared on Saturday morning, Ali apologized to the lady once again, “I cannot fathom your pain and only apologize once again.”

It is pertinent to mention, the lead vocalist of ‘Noori’ will be dropping his next single ‘Mein Ne Chor Diya’ on February 22.

