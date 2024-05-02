Ali Randhawa appointed as new Chief Commissioner of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, on Thursday removed Captain (R) Anwarul Haq from his post as the Chief Commissioner of the capital city, ARY News reported.

As per the establishment division’s notification, a grade 20 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, was appointed as the Chief Minister of Islamabad.

According to the notification, Muhammad Ali Randhawa has also been appointed with an additional charge of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

It is pertinent to mention here that Captain Retired Muhammad Anwarul Haq was appointed the new chief commissioner of Islamabad during the caretaker government tenure.

Haq was earlier deputed as the Rawalpindi commissioner and had replaced Noorul Ameen Mengal.