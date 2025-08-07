Ali Raza addresses Anmol Baloch dating rumours

Showbiz heartthrob Ali Raza breaks his silence on the rumours suggesting he and co-star Anmol Baloch are dating.

In a new interview with a local magazine, actor Ali Raza finally addressed the speculations surrounding his bond with co-star Anmol Baloch and maintained that the two are nothing more than ‘very good friends’.

“I want to make this very clear to everyone asking in the DMs. I’m not dating anyone,” the ‘Noor Jahan’ actor said.

He went on to add, “Anmol [Baloch] is a very good friend of mine, and she will remain that only. I have no such plans [to marry her]. There is no scene, nor had there been anything between us, that we tried to hide from you.”

“Just because we are posting stories from the same place, it should not be speculated as something fishy. It is because we are co-stars and working together,” Raza explained.

Also Read: Anmol Baloch opens up on her marriage plans

Elsewhere in the video, the actor mentioned that if given an option, he would like to swap his life with Bollywood A-lister Ranveer Singh for a day, just to experience his infectious energy and quirky wardrobe.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ali Raza was last seen in the drama serial ‘Dastak’, co-starring Sohai Ali Abro and Feroz Kadri.