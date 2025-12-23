Ali Raza credits Sarfaraz for Asia Cup triumph

Pakistan U19 fast bowler Ali Raza said mentor and manager Sarfaraz Ahmed leadership skills played a decisive role in the national side’s ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 triumph.

Speaking during an interview with a private news channel, Raza credited team mentor and manager Sarfaraz Ahmed for guiding them and shaping the team’s winning mindset.

“The Pakistan U19 team worked incredibly hard, and our efforts finally paid off. Sarfaraz Ahmed’s experience and leadership were instrumental in shaping the team’s mindset,” he remarked.

“He never let us feel homesick. Instead, he created a family-like environment for the team, which really boosted our morale,” Raza maintained.

The bowler also thanked the team management for backing him during his challenging time while emphasizing the hard work which played a crucial role in glory for Pakistan.

“During my injury, there were times when I didn’t feel like practising. However, the management placed their trust in me, which motivated me to continue working hard.”

Every day, the U19 team focused on learning and improving. The management encouraged us to give 100% on the field, and the result was evident in lifting the U19 Asia Cup trophy,” the 17-year-old said.

He revealed his idol fast bowlers while praising arch-rivals India for demonstrating sportsmanship.

“In cricket, there is no small or big player—what matters is showing sportsmanship. India displayed great sportsmanship, and we focused on playing our best cricket against them,” he said.

“I watch bowlers like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Mohammad Asif, Rana Naved, and Mohammad Sami.

In the Asia Cup final, I remembered Mohammad Amir’s spell from the Champions Trophy. Seeing former greats praise my performance, like Wasim Akram and Ian Bishop tweeting in my support, is a matter of pride for me,” Raza concluded.

For the unversed, Ali Raza played a crucial role in the victory against arch-rivals India with a four-wicket haul.

After Pakistan posted a daunting 347-run target, India’s response never gathered momentum, as Pakistan’s bowlers ran riot to bowl them out for 156 in 26.2 overs, sealing a thumping 191-run victory.

Ali Raza led the charge with an impressive spell of 4 for 42, while Ahmed Hussain and Huzaifa Ahsan claimed two wickets apiece to complete a memorable triumph for the boys in green.