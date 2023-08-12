Ali Sethi breaks silence on marriage rumours

28.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
Pakistan’s A-list singer Ali Sethi has finally addressed the reports of his marriage.

Son of former PCB chairman Najam Sethi and brother of actor Mira Sethi, Ali broke silence on the rumours of his marriage which left millions of fans furious after it topped the trends on the micro-blogging site, now termed X, on Friday.

Taking to his Instagram handle in the early hours of Saturday, the ‘Pasoori’ hitmaker clarified in a text story, “I am not married.”ali sethi marriage “I don’t know who started the rumour,” he continued, before adding, “But maybe they should help market my new release.”

Sethi followed with the Spotify link to his new single, ‘Paniya’, co-produced by American musician Noah Georgeson on the lyrics of Taanras Khan.

It is pertinent to mention that Toor is a Pakistan-born painter, now settled in NYC. Having graduated from Aitchison College, Lahore, his works depict the imagined lives of young men of South Asian birth, displayed in close range in either South Asia or New York City fantasized settings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sethi is set to embark on his world tour with shows scheduled in Brooklyn, Dallas, Houston, Dubai, Dublin, Glasgow and London among others.

