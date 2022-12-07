Pasoori: Ali Sethi, Shae Gill banger tops Google’s most-searched songs for 2022

The ‘Coke Studio’ banger, ‘Pasoori’ by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, has made it to the top trending searches on Google in 2022.

Google has unveiled its ‘Year in Search’ for 2022 and with record-breaking numbers on several social and streaming platforms, in addition to countless renditions and reels recreations across the globe, the chartbuster track by Sethi and Gill from ‘Coke Studio’ has topped the list of most-searched songs on the global search engine.

On the list of ‘Top 5 songs’, ‘Pasoori’ is on the No.2 spot, second to only Indonesian pop song ‘Tak Ingin Usai’ by Keisya Levronka. ‘Glimpse of Us’ by Japanese rapper Joji, ‘Satru 2’ by Indonesian duo Denny Caknan and Happy Asmara, and ‘Mixed Nuts’ by J-Pop band Hige Dandism took the following positions respectively.

Moreover, in Google’s ‘Hum to Search’ category, ‘Pasoori’ is the most hummed song in the list of 5, for the ongoing year. The Pakistani track is followed by equally blockbuster ‘Butter’ by K-Pop septet BTS in the second position.

Indian singer Aditya A’s popular number ‘Chaand Baaliyan’, ‘Heat Waves’ by English rock band Glass Animals, and ‘Enemy’ by pop rock crew Imagine Dragons, rounded off the list.

