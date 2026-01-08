Ali Tareen opens up about opting out of PSL team auction

Former Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen has opened up about his decision to sit out the auction for two new Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises ahead of season 11, which is scheduled to take place today at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad.

Tareen, whose group was notably absent from the list of 10 qualified bidders, took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify the move, emphasizing the emotional connection his family shared with the Multan Sultans franchise.

“After careful consideration, my family and I have decided not to participate in today’s PSL franchise auction,” Tareen wrote.

“Our time with Multan Sultans was never just about owning a cricket team. It was about South Punjab. About giving a voice to a region that had been overlooked for too long. That’s what drove everything we built.”

He further stressed that any potential return to the PSL would have to honor the same purpose.

“If I come back to PSL, it has to be for the same reason. South Punjab is where my heart is. It is home,” he added.

While Tareen confirmed he will be cheering from the stands this season, he left the door open for acquiring the Multan franchise in the future.

“This year, I’ll be in the stands. Cheering for players on and celebrating with the fans. And when the Multan team is being sold, we’ll be ready,” he said.

Ali Tareen concluded his message by wishing the best to all the bidders: “Wishing all the bidders the best. May the most outspoken owner win.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled all 10 qualified bidders ahead of the auction, starting with Inverex Solar Energy, followed by OZ Group of Companies, VGO TEL Mobile, Jazz, DSM, i2c, Prism Estate & Builders, Walee, and finally, USA-based Aim Next Inc. and Southeast Asian holding company FKS.

Meanwhile, the Multan Sultans franchise will be run by the PCB during the PSL 11.