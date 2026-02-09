Ali Tareen reacts to Multan name change

Ali Tareen, former franchise owner of the Multan Sultans — now renamed to Rawalpindi — has shared a meaningful message following the outfit auction held earlier today.

Tareen, who was part of the bidding process but did not submit a single bid for the team, took to the X platform.

“Janoob Ki Pehchan,” he wrote in his post.

Earlier, PSL outfit Multan Sultans was sold to Walee Technologies for a record Rs2.45 billion in a heated bidding war.

The Bidding process commenced at a base price of PKR 1,820,000,000, with CD Ventures, Particle Igniter, and Walee Technologies competing for the franchise.

After an intense bidding war, Walee Technologies bought the franchise for a record price of Rs 2.45 billion.

Later on, the owners changed the name from Multan Sultans to Rawalpindi, citing their childhood association with the city.

During the auction ceremony, PCB chairman Najam Sethi, legendary former Pakistan batter Zaheer Abbas, and other prominent figures from the cricketing fraternity were also present.

Multan Sultans were added to PSL in 2017, and were initially owned by Schon Group. After one year, PCB terminated the contract, and Ali Tareen formally took over the franchise, which he owned for seven years.

However, his strained relations with PCB led him not to renew the 10-year ownership agreement, resulting in a fresh auction for the team.

The board had accused Tareen of breaching several clauses of the 10-year contract and demanded a public apology and retraction of his statements.