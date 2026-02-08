Ali Tareen reveals his strategy for Multan Sultans auction

Former Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen has made his position clear ahead of the franchise’s much-anticipated ownership auction, stating he will only reacquire the team if the price is right and not at any cost.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to hold the auction for the Multan-based franchise on February 9, with Tareen among the five qualified bidders shortlisted by the board’s bid committee.

Addressing speculation over his intentions, Tareen released a video message on Instagram, confirming his participation while urging fans to keep “realistic expectations.”

“We have submitted our papers, and we are one of the qualified bidders for the team,” Tareen said. “But I want everyone to have realistic expectations and temper them. It’s not a given that I will go for Multan Sultans at any cost.”

Tareen described his seven-year association with the franchise as one of the most memorable chapters of his life, highlighting the emotional connection he still holds with the team and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“It has been a privilege to own Multan Sultans for seven years. It has been one of the highlights of my life,” he said. “I love PSL and being part of it, whether I’m in the stands or in the dugout. Maybe I’m a little happier being in the dugout.”

However, he made it clear that he would not engage in a bidding war simply to regain ownership, stressing that financial prudence will guide his decision.

“If we are getting the team at a good price, then definitely we will buy it. But buying at any cost is not the plan,” he added.

Ali Tareen concluded his message by thanking supporters for their continued backing and enthusiasm to see him return as owner of the Sultans, while once again emphasising the need for realistic expectations ahead of the auction.