Ali Tareen to participate in Multan franchise auction: reports

Former Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen is reportedly interested in reclaiming the ownership rights of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, sources revealed on Friday.

Tareen, who previously owned the 2021 champions, had opted not to renew the franchise agreement after PSL 10, citing differences with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

However, insiders now claim that he has decided to participate in the upcoming auction, expected to be held on February 8 or 9, to acquire the South Punjab-based city franchise again.

Sources further revealed that Tareen has already submitted the required documentation to participate in the bidding process.

Notably, Tareen was also among the qualified bidders for the two newly-added PSL franchises earlier this month, but withdrew at the eleventh hour.

The teams were eventually secured by FKS Group and OZ Developers, who later announced their franchises as Hyderabad and Sialkot, respectively.

Following his withdrawal, Tareen took to the social media platform X to explain his decision, while reflecting on what the Multan Sultans meant to him beyond cricket.

“After careful consideration, my family and I have decided not to participate in today’s PSL franchise auction,” he had written.

“Our time with Multan Sultans was never just about owning a cricket team. It was about South Punjab. About giving a voice to a region that had been overlooked for too long. That’s what drove everything we built,” he added.

Tareen also hinted that any return to the PSL would remain tied to the same emotional connection.

“If I come back to PSL, it has to be for the same reason. South Punjab is where my heart is. It is home. This year, I’ll be in the stands, cheering for the players and celebrating with the fans. And when the Multan team is being sold, we’ll be ready,” he stated.

“Wishing all the bidders the best. May the most outspoken owner win,” he concluded.

Interestingly, the PCB had not initially planned to auction the Multan franchise this year.

However, after the successful sale of the two new teams, which were acquired for record prices, the board has reportedly decided to also auction Multan Sultans’ ownership rights ahead of the landmark PSL 11 season.