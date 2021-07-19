Ali Zafar teases new look, channels K-pop stars

Ali Zafar sent both his and K-pop fans in a frenzy after teasing a new look inspired by the smash hit genre on his social media platforms.

Promising something special this Eid, Ali Zafar shared photographs of himself on the set of the secret project. “Onset! Get ready for something smashing this Eid,” he said. More pictures made their way on fan accounts, including some of him getting a special haircut for the project.

The singer cum actor then turned to the microblogging app once again to share his final look for the project, debuting his ode to K-pop!

“K-Pop in Pakistan?” teased Zafar.

Needless to say, thanks to K-pop’s immense popularity, the tweet proved to be a hit, however, left Pakistani K-pop fans divided over the look. While some expressed excitement about the upcoming project, some were left unimpressed.

Some even speculated whether Ali Zafar had managed to score a collaboration with some K-pop stars.

“GIVE US MORE DETAILS ARE YOU GONNA COLLAB FOR NOW BTS IS IMPOSSIBLE BUT YOU CAN COLLAB WITH SUPER JUNIOR YESUNG CUZ HE NOTICED PAKI FANS TWO TIMES,” tweeted one excited fan.

Another tweeted, “It feels good someone appreciating K-pop in Pakistan… We would love to see a collab.”

Some were able to stay level-headed, tweeting, “Guys please normalize artists being inspired by other artists’ work. He looks so good in this hair colour. Whether it’s K-Pop or pop it’s all about music, don’t need to get so hyped up and show some love and support.”

What do you think this look is for?