Ali Zaidi’s counsel submit reply to NAB in NCA probe

RAWALPINDI: Former federal minister Ali Zaidi’s counsel appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in NCA £190 million scandal, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The NAB had summoned four former federal ministers in National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal (Al-Qadir Trust Case).

The anti-graft watchdog had summoned former federal ministers Ali Zaidi, Faisal Vawda, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Farrogh Naseem in NCA case on September 14 (today) and tomorrow.

They were advised to appear before a joint investigation team along with concerned record.

Ali Zaidi’s counsel Abdul Qadeer advocate visited the NAB office and submitted his client’s written statement.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui could not appear before NAB owing to political engagements in Karachi.

Faisal Vawda and Farrogh Naseem could not appear in NAB office in their personal capacity.

All four former federal ministers were members of former PM Imran Khan’s cabinet which had okayed the decision for settlement of £190m deal.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.