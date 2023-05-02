Ali Zaidi fraud case: Police fail to submit charge sheet

KARACHI: Police failed to submit charge sheet in a ‘fraud’ case registered against the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – Sindh chapter – Ali Zaidi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi appeared in the Judicial Magistrate Malir court with his lawyers for a case registered against him at the Ibrahim Hyderi police station.

However, the police were unable to submit the charge sheet in the case and requested more time to do so. As a result, the court has adjourned the hearing of the case until 16 May.

It is worth mentioning here that a local court granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh president Ali Haider Zaidi in a ‘fraud’ case.

Ali Haider Zaidi was arrested, last week, after a case was registered against him at Ibrahim Hyderi police station on ‘fraud’ charges.

The court’s Judge Ahmad Ali Gabol granted bail to Ali Zaidi and ordered him to submit Rs. 10,000 surety bonds in the court.

The PTI leader was brought to Malir court under strict security after his physical remand expired today. The police pleaded to the court to extend the physical remand of Ali Zaidi, but it was turned down.

The first information report (FIR) of the case was registered on the complaint of a property dealer, Fazal Elahi, against the PTI leader.

The FIR was registered under Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The complainant, in the FIR, claimed that Zaidi had taken a loan of Rs180 million from him in 2013. He said that as surety, Zaidi give him the papers of a property valued at Rs16.7 million and promised to pay the remaining amount in the next six months.

