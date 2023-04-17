Ali Zaidi gets bail in ‘fraud’ case

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh president Ali Haider Zaidi has secured bail from Malir court in a ‘fraud’ case, ARY News reported on Monday.

Ali Haider Zaidi was arrested, last week, after a case was registered against him at Ibrahim Hyderi police station on charges of ‘fraud’.

The PTI Sindh chapter president was brought to the court from Gadap police station in an armored vehicle. A large number of PTI workers reached the Malir court to show solidarity with the former federal minister.

The court after hearing initial arguments from both sides granted bail to Ali Haider Zaidi.

Read more: PTI’s Ali Zaidi arrested in Karachi

Charges

The first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of a property dealer, Fazal Elahi, against the PTI leader.

The FIR was registered under Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The complainant, in the FIR, claimed that Zaidi had taken a loan of Rs180 million from him in 2013. He said that as surety, Zaidi give him the papers of a property valued at Rs16.7 million and promised to pay the remaining Rs12.5 million in next six months.

Comments