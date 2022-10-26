PTI Sindh Chief says Faisal Vavda’s presser was to damage long march

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi has said that Faisal Vawda tried to damage PTI’s upcoming long march with his press conference, ARY News reported.

Vawda tried to damage our #LongMarch

Interestingly all channels + PTV covered the presser so it’s clear that #ImportedGovernment launched him. But he made no sense.

When @ImranKhanPTI has clearly issued instructions for all to remain peaceful, what weight does his presser carry? — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) October 26, 2022

The PTI lawmaker took to Twitter to express his opinion on PTI leader Faisal Vavda’s press conference. The telecast of the press conference over Government-owned Pakistan Television (PTV) is really interesting, he added.

Ali Zaidi added that it is clear that the ‘imported government’ has launched him. PTI Chief Imran Khan has directed all workers to stay peaceful.

What is the significance of Faisal Vavda’s press conference? he questioned.

Addressing an important press conference in Islamabad, Faisal Vawda said that Arshad Sharif’s murder was “pre-planned” and its conspiracy was hatched in Pakistan. He claimed that he was in contact with the journalist since the day Sharif left the country.

He dismissed the version of the Kenyan police — that had maintained that around 20 bullets were fired at his car — and said that only two bullets were fired at him.

“According to me, he was shot at from close range or inside the car. He received 2 bullets, in the head and chest, not 20 bullets,” the PTI leader added.

Faisal Vawda also claimed that the establishment had been in contact with Arshad Sharif. “He was ready to come back to Pakistan. He had no issue,” he said, adding: “We’ll see who is benefiting the most from Arshad’s demise.”

