Ali Zaidi says ‘PTI in contact with JI for Karachi LG set-up’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi said Thursday that his political party is in contact with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), however, it will not make an alliance with the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to form local government (LG) in Karachi, ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’, Ali Zaidi said that PTI gave a clear policy that it will not make an alliance with the ruling PPP to form LG set-up in Karachi.

He said that four PTI candidates were declared winners after the recounting of votes in four union councils (UCs). He alleged that the use of state machinery was not hidden from the people in the recent LG polls.

Zaidi said that JI ran a strong election campaign in Karachi. He added that PTI categorically rejected the results of the Karachi LG polls.

“We are in contact with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and we will not disappoint the Karachiites.”

In a relevant development, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman stressed upon the political parties to work together for the development of Karachi.

Speaking on ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’, Hafiz Naeem noted that no single political party can solve the issues of Karachi alone, stressing upon them to work together for the development of metropolis.

In response to a question, the JI leader reiterated that matters can move forward if Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) accepts his party’s mandate.

“We demanded to stop the rigging that was being done in the pretext of recounting of votes,” he said, adding that PPP delegation also assured to look into the matter of Returning officers (ROs).

The JI leader reiterated that the next Karachi mayor would be from the party, adding that his party’s position will improve if Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) gives six Union Councils (UCs) seats.

He also lauded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) response of accepting his party’s mandate, saying that his party want a mayor who has the support of everyone. “We want to work for the city’s development with the support of PPP and PTI,” he added.

