Alia Bhatt lands on ‘Block Out 2024’ list over silence on Gaza crisis

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt is the latest celebrity to be added to ‘Block Out 2024’ – the list which features names from Taylor Swift to Priyanka Chopra for their silence over the Gaza crisis.

From her appearance at the latest edition of the annual fundraiser, Met Gala to her outing at the Gucci Cruise show earlier this week, Alia Bhatt has found herself on the ‘Block Out 2024’ list, a social media movement of unfollowing and blocking the celebrities and influencers, who have been maintaining comfortable silence over the current situation in Gaza.

The trend aims to reduce the earnings of celebrities and their owned business via their social media handles.

The list of celebrities, who have a strong platform, but never used their reach and influence to raise their voice against Israel’s attacks in Gaza, also includes fellow Bollywood diva and former Miss Universe Priyanka Chopra, her husband, singer Nick Jonas as well as star cricketer Virat Kohli.

Some of the notable names from the West on the blockout list include Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Kylie Jenner, Zendaya, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Khloe Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Kanye West, Katy Perry, Zac Efron, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Justin Timberlake among others.

Pertinent to note here that the online movement started following this year’s Met Gala last week, where celebrities arrived, dressed lavishly in their custom-made and archival pieces, with the ticket costing US$75,000, all while they stayed silent on the Gaza war, which killed over 35,000 people since October 2023.

