Alia Bhatt confuses 2012 Olympics with Tokyo 2020, becomes meme fodder

Alia Bhatt has unknowingly become meme fodder once again after she wished the Indian contingent at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics luck… with a picture from the 2012 London Olympics.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star took to her Instagram Stories on the eve of the Olympics 2020 to share a picture of the Indian contingent from the 2012 London Olympics, with the #Tokyo2021 hashtag.

She also captioned the picture, “Best of luck to the Indian contingent…” The picture she posted interestingly also features India’s 2012 Olympic flag-bearer, wrestler Sushil Kumar, who is currently in jail for murder charges, and Madhura Honey, a woman who had crashed the Indian contingent and walked alongside them.

The faux pas was immediately caught by netizens, who took to Twitter to relentlessly troll Alia for being ‘dumb’.

Are bhaii ..koi @aliaa08 ko rok lo. 2012 ke Olympic ka pic share kr rhi. 😭 pic.twitter.com/U2taag18Ra — Vaibhav (@msdian_MS07) July 24, 2021

“Leave everything and check Alia Bhatt’s Insta story… she’s so dumb,” tweeted one user, gaining close to 3.5 likes on his tweet, which was then reshared on the microblogging app.

Leave everything and check Alia Bhatt’s Insta story.. she’s so dumb 😭😭 — Maithun (@Being_Humor) July 24, 2021

The irony of the mess-up was also not lost on some, who pointed out that she probably confused ‘2021’ with ‘2012’. It’s also pertinent to mention that the Olympic games are being addressed by their originally scheduled year, 2020.

“Used 2012 pic and wrote #Tokyo2021 (in fact it’s 2020),” cleared one user.

Used 2012 pic and wrote #Tokyo2021 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 ( infact its 2020) oh my gawd @aliaa08 , your IQ is lower than my self esteem 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/78y7n4mjMq — m.Kartik 🎼 (@_ajar_amar) July 24, 2021

Yet another user called Alia a ‘Bombay blonde’ for the mix-up. “This guy Sushil Kumar is in jail on murder charges, Bombay blonde,” they said.

This guy Sushil Kumar is in jail on muπder charges, Bombay blonde @aliaa08! 🤦‍♂️😁😁 pic.twitter.com/tkVMG766sN — Neta Ji (@AapGhumaKeLeL0) July 24, 2021

One user pulled a Bollywood joke at the expense of the Bollywood sweetheart saying, “Mary Kom won her first match! Will Alia Bhatt will congratulate her by posting the picture of PRIYANKA CHOPRA?”

Chopra portrayed Kom in a 2014 biopic titled Mary Kom.

Mary Kom won her first Match!!

Will Alia Bhatt will congratulate her by posting the Pic of PRIYANKA CHOPRA#MaryKom #Olympics #OlympicGames #Tokyo2020 #TokyoOlympics — Gaurav Taparia (@whogaurav12) July 25, 2021

One user hilariously tweeted, “While we are living in 2021, Tokyo Olympics is living in 2020, while Alia Bhatt is living in 2012.”

While we are living in 2021, Tokyo olympics is living in 2020, while Alia Bhatt is living in 2012 pic.twitter.com/nlMayvmMUy — Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) July 24, 2021

