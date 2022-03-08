Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Web Desk

Box Office: Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ beats ‘The Batman’

The domestic box office collection of Alia Bhatt’s crime drama ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has surpassed Robert Pattinson’s version of caped crusader ‘The Batman’.

A-lister Alia Bhatt and ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first collaboration, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ continues to elevate high on Indian Box Office, even opposed by tough competition from Robert Pattinson’s take on pitch-black superhero ‘The Batman’.

Gangubai Kathiawadi in its second weekend of release minted a total of INR23.29 crores in India, whereas, Pattinson led ‘The Batman’ could manage a total of INR21.50 crores across the country in its debut weekend.

After the second weekend boost, Alia Bhatt starrer currently stands at INR92.22 crore and is quite close to hitting the coveted 100 crore mark on domestic box office collections.

On the other hand, the superhero adventure ‘The Batman’ raked in a mighty $128.5 million at the U.S. box office, claiming the best opening weekend of 2022.

Moreover, it’s only the second pandemic-era movie to cross the $100 million mark in a single weekend, following ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, with a historic $260 million.

