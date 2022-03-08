Box Office: Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ beats ‘The Batman’

The domestic box office collection of Alia Bhatt’s crime drama ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has surpassed Robert Pattinson’s version of caped crusader ‘The Batman’.

A-lister Alia Bhatt and ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first collaboration, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ continues to elevate high on Indian Box Office, even opposed by tough competition from Robert Pattinson’s take on pitch-black superhero ‘The Batman’.

#GangubaiKathiawadi 10 days collects 140.80 cr worldwide gross. India Nett stands at 92.22 cr, India Gross 110.80 cr and Overseas 30 cr. #AliaBhatt — Indian Box Office (@box_oficeIndian) March 7, 2022

Gangubai Kathiawadi in its second weekend of release minted a total of INR23.29 crores in India, whereas, Pattinson led ‘The Batman’ could manage a total of INR21.50 crores across the country in its debut weekend.

After the second weekend boost, Alia Bhatt starrer currently stands at INR92.22 crore and is quite close to hitting the coveted 100 crore mark on domestic box office collections.

#GangubaiKathiawadi remains the first choice of moviegoers on [second] Sun – also hits double digits – despite a strong opponent [#TheBatman]… Inches closer to ₹ 💯 cr… [Week 2] Fri 5.01 cr, Sat 8.20 cr, Sun 10.08 cr. Total: ₹ 92.22 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/PClGaknP28 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2022

On the other hand, the superhero adventure ‘The Batman’ raked in a mighty $128.5 million at the U.S. box office, claiming the best opening weekend of 2022.

Moreover, it’s only the second pandemic-era movie to cross the $100 million mark in a single weekend, following ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, with a historic $260 million.

