‘It’s Happening’: Alia Bhatt drops major update on ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

Bollywood’s A-list actor Alia Bhatt reacts to the rumours around the multi-starrer film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ starring her with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

During a recent promotional outing for her upcoming film ‘Darlings’, the ‘Dear Zindagi’ actor finally broke the silence on the much-anticipated all-girls road-trip movie starring the three powerhouse performers of India.

The actor in her appearance refuted the rumours of Farhan Akhtar movie being shelved, and said, “It’s happening!” however, clarified that the film is not expected to go on floors this year, citing her pregnancy.

“We will go on floors next year. Of course, we can not go on the floor this year,” she told the reporters.

“We ain’t letting that film go. We are fighting for it and we are all too excited about it. It’s going to be quite massive and we can’t wait.”

It is pertinent to mention that Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar announced his next road-trip project ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ last year, and confirmed the film will star three of the leading divas of the industry. Produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the story is written by duo Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

In other news, Bollywood’s new mommy-to-be, Alia Bhatt is awaiting the release of her Netflix movie ‘Darlings’, slated to release on the portal on August 5. The title is her debut title as a producer.

Additionally, she wrapped up filming for her part in the Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’ earlier this month.

