Alia Bhatt gives a lesson in sustainable fashion; internet reacts

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt gave a lesson on sustainable fashion as she comfortably repeated her wedding saree to receive her National Film Award for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

The recipients of the 69th National Film Awards, including actors Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun, for their stellar performances in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Mimi’ and ‘Pushpa’ respectively, received their honours from the Government of India in the capital city on Tuesday.

All three recipients of the acting honours opted for ivory as their colour code for the ceremony and put up their traditional best to pick up the awards.

However, it was Bhatt who stole the show with her stunning yet special clothing, also giving a masterclass in sustainable fashion, as she re-wore her gold and ivory saree by ace designer Sabyasachi, which she previously wore for her wedding last year.

The actor kept the piece as it is without any alterations or changes as she initially draped it a year and a half ago, but this time, paired it with a different pearl choker set, and a pulled-back hairdo with white flowers – her signature Gangubai style.

Sharing her OOTD picture on her Instagram story, Bhatt wrote, “A special day calls for a special outfit. And sometimes… that outfit is already right there. What’s special once can be special again. And again… :)” She also added the hashtags ‘re-wear’, ‘reuse’ and ‘repeat’ on her post.

Thousands of netizens lauded her choice across social media platforms. “She looks absolutely stunning,” a social user wrote, while another fan mentioned, “I like how she didn’t change anything with her saree kept it as it is.”

One of them pointed out, “Fact that it was an important personal day then and it’s an very important day professionally today! Girl Going Good!”

“She is inspiring in so many ways. Breaking notions and redefining stuff is what makes her very very different,” one comment read.

