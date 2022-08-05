Alia Bhatt lookalike Celesti Bairagey bags first TV show

Celesti Bairagey of Assam, who rose to fame for her uncanny resemblance with Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt, bagged herself a TV show.

Celesti Bairagey, 23, a content creator from North East of India, has earned herself a titular role in an upcoming television show, ‘Udti Ka Naam Rajjo’, a milestone which she credits Bhatt for.

Commonly known as the doppelganger for the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor, the rising starlet first rose to fame when netizens found her to be a twinning image of the Bollywood star in one of the Instagram videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑪𝒆𝒔𝒉 (@celesti.bairagey)

Moreover, her recreation of one of the scenes from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s crime drama got her more votes from social users and opened multiple opportunities for the struggling actor.

Bairagey, who sat with an Indian media portal recently to speak about her big break in the mainstream channel revealed that there was no direct communication between her and the makers of ‘Udti Ka Naam Rajjo’ and she was contacted via a casting agency.

“They [casting agency] communicated their [makers] offer to me. They provided me with a script and I called back the creative team to get the gist of the character.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑪𝒆𝒔𝒉 (@celesti.bairagey)

The actor also divulged that she recorded the monologue as a self-test and sent it to the team, and was confirmed the role days later. Bairagey, being ‘extremely grateful’ for the opportunity, also noted that this is her first time being away from her hometown of Assam.

Related: Meet Bollywood star Alia Bhatt’s lookalike

The daily soap ‘Udti Ka Naam Rajjo’, slated to start airing on August 22, follows the story of a young girl Rajjo, who wants to be an athlete.

Comments