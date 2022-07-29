Alia Bhatt overjoyed over Kesariya’s success over Pasoori

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is on cloud nine because of the success of Kesariya from her upcoming film Brahmastra over Pasoori.

Alia Bhatt, who will appear with her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor in the film, made the statement in an interview.

“Like we dethroned, which I want to say very proudly, Pasoori which is one of my favourite songs but it’s been number one for 85 days and Kesariya went straight to number one,” she said.

“I proudly want to scream on the rooftop and say this because any kind of attention to a creative unit, good bad, is attention at the end of the day and it adds on people knowing more about the film that’s about to release and it just shows that they care that much,” the actor added.

Earlier, Kesariya came under controversy as its chorus was strikingly similar to that of the Pakistani melody Laree Choote by Call band. The melody is the soundtrack of the Bollywood film Ek Chalis Ki Last Local. Actors Neha Dhupia and Abhay Deol feature in the music video.

Brahmastra, helmed and written by Ayan Mukherji, is slated to release on September 9 this year. The film will mark the first on-screen outing of the now-real-life couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together, who play Isha and Shiva respectively.

The rest of the cast includes superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, Divyendu Sharma, Nagarjuna, and Saurav Gurjar, while, Shah Rukh Khan has been teased in a cameo role.

Ranbir Kapoor has co-produced the film along with renowned director Karan Johar, Steven Burch, Marijke Desouza, Valentin Dimitrov, Namit Malhotra, and Alexander Peytchev.

