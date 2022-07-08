Saturday, July 9, 2022
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt pens sweet birthday wish for ‘Dadi Ma’ Neetu Kapoor

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt shared an unseen picture with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor for her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Friday, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor shared a photo clicked during her wedding festivities with Ranbir Kapoor earlier this year. The new Kapoor bahu also penned the sweetest birthday wish for her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, who is celebrating her 64th birthday today.

“Happiest birthday to the most beautiful soul,” the doting daughter-in-law wrote with the Haldi picture, where Kapoor is seen planting a kiss on Bhatt’s forehead. “My mother-in-law/friend/soon to be dadi maaaa (grandmother).. love you so so much!”alia bhatt, neetu kapoorIt is pertinent to mention that Bhatt who tied the knot with Kapoor’s only son in April this year – after being in a relationship for over 5 years – shares a close bond with her mother-in-law. The duo doesn’t shy away from being the biggest cheerleaders of each other in public.

Speaking about Bhatt during an outing, Kapoor gushed, “Alia is a lovely person. She is a beautiful, simple, uncorrupted human being.”

 

“They look good together. I am very happy that Alia has come into our family. So, life has changed and I am very content,” she added.

Meanwhile, the newlyweds Ranbir and Alia last month announced to be expecting their first child together.

 

