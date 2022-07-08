Alia Bhatt pens sweet birthday wish for ‘Dadi Ma’ Neetu Kapoor

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt shared an unseen picture with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor for her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Friday, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor shared a photo clicked during her wedding festivities with Ranbir Kapoor earlier this year. The new Kapoor bahu also penned the sweetest birthday wish for her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, who is celebrating her 64th birthday today.

“Happiest birthday to the most beautiful soul,” the doting daughter-in-law wrote with the Haldi picture, where Kapoor is seen planting a kiss on Bhatt’s forehead. “My mother-in-law/friend/soon to be dadi maaaa (grandmother).. love you so so much!” It is pertinent to mention that Bhatt who tied the knot with Kapoor’s only son in April this year – after being in a relationship for over 5 years – shares a close bond with her mother-in-law. The duo doesn’t shy away from being the biggest cheerleaders of each other in public.

Speaking about Bhatt during an outing, Kapoor gushed, “Alia is a lovely person. She is a beautiful, simple, uncorrupted human being.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

“They look good together. I am very happy that Alia has come into our family. So, life has changed and I am very content,” she added.

Meanwhile, the newlyweds Ranbir and Alia last month announced to be expecting their first child together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Comments