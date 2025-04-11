Alia Bhatt shares sweet pet day moment captured by daughter Raha

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt warmed hearts on Pet Day by sharing a viral picture with her cat Edward, a gift from her former boyfriend, Sidharth Malhotra and revealed that the adorable photo was taken by her daughter, Raha.

The photo quickly went viral, but it wasn’t just the cat or Alia Bhatt’s relaxed style that caught fans’ eyes — it was her caption.

Alia Bhatt posted the picture on Instagram for Pet Day, showing her sitting on the floor of her sunlit drawing room, wearing a white T-shirt and black jeggings, cuddling Edward in her arms.

Alongside the adorable moment, Alia Bhatt wrote: “A picture with my prince, clicked by my princess. #HappyPetDay” — letting fans know that the photographer was none other than her daughter, Raha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Fans flooded the comments, praising Raha’s photography and Alia’s bond with her daughter. One fan wrote, “That click is more than just a photo — it’s love.”

Another said, “Raha probably said, ‘Smile, Mama!’ with the biggest grin herself.” A third added, “Raha’s tiny hands holding the camera, but oh-so-big love in a click.”

More fans chimed in with sweet comments like, “Raha is the cutest tiny photographer ever!” and “Raha is the bestest photographer.”

Read More: Alia Bhatt’s unexpected request leaves fans shocked!

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra, an action film backed by Karan Johar, where she starred alongside Vedang Raina. Sadly, the movie didn’t do well at the box office.

Next, Alia will headline Alpha, the first female-led spy film in YRF’s Spy Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film also features Sharvari and is set to hit cinemas on 25 December.

Apart from that, Alia Bhatt will share the screen with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama Love & War.

The film is currently in production. Speaking about the experience, Vicky Kaushal said working with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir is easy and enjoyable, calling them both extremely talented.