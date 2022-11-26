Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s baby Raha gets a shoutout from FC Barcelona

As Bollywood celebrities, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced the name of their daughter, FC Barcelona extended congratulations to the new parents.

The newest parents in the Bollywood bloc, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor disclosed the name of their newborn daughter, earlier this week. Soon after the name Raha Kapoor was unveiled to the world via an Instagram post, congratulatory messages and warm wishes started to pour in for the celebrity couple and their girl.

For the unversed, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor announced the name with a blurred family portrait which focused on a poster on the wall behind them, having a tiny soccer kit with the name Raha adorned on the jersey.

Using the same family click on the micro-blogging site, the Spanish football club, FC Barcelona also congratulated the power couple as it rejoiced over the birth of a new Barca fan.

“Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barça fan is born,” the club wrote in a tweet.

Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barça fan is born 👶. We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/Lef3P4DPe2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2022

“We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona.”

For the unversed, the ‘Sanju’ actor is an ardent fan of the football club and star player Lionel Messi. Some time back, the actor also met his favourite player and was gifted with a Barcelona jersey signed by the footballer.

To note, the celebrity couple, Kapoor and Bhatt welcomed their first child, a baby girl on November 6. Bhatt broke the news on her Insta handle with the official announcement post.

