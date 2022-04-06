Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding guestlist revealed!

The countdown to the highly-anticipated Bollywood wedding of 2022 has begun, and as per the scoop, the invites for the grand celebration of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have already been sent out to the who’s who of the Bolly Town.

Yes, to go by the insights, from Bollywood’s King Khan SRK to superhit filmmakers like Karan Johar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali to the top celebrity designers, the never-ending guest list of April wedding proves it to be a starry affair.

As per the insights, the invite list holds names like Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and brother Rohit Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s BFF Akansha Ranjan and sister Anushka Ranjan, director Ayan Mukherji, celebrity designers Masaba Gupta and Manish Manish Malhotra.

Alia’s ‘Dear Zindagi’ co-star Shahrukh Khan and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar have sent the invites as well.

Apart from these Bollywood celebs, the grand Kapoor Khaandan along with Bhatt’s will be joining in to celebrate Ranbir-Alia’s big day.

Moreover, it is being hinted that the couple will throw a grand reception event towards the end of the month, with stars like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Shahrukh Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Chopra, Ayan Mukherji in attendance.

Earlier this week, it was reported by an India-based news agency that the wedding will be an intimate affair that will take place in mid-April in Mumbai. The early reports had stated that the matrimony would happen in Udaipur city of the Rajasthan state.

On the work front, both actors will be seen in Ayan Mukherji directorial ‘Brahmastra’, slated to release in September this year. The title will be their first on-screen outing together.

