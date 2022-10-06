“Perfection is boring,” says Alia Bhatt

Bollywood female star Alia Bhatt who had quite a year in 2022, was honoured with TIME100 Impact Award on Sunday.

The mommy-to-be showed up looking radiant in a bronzed cape gown by designer duo Gauri and Nainika and delivered an impactful speech at the event as she reflected upon the importance of accepting one’s flaws.

Later, Bhatt shared some snippets from the day and her impressive speech on the gram, with a thought-provoking note. She wrote, “There are so many rules these days – especially for women.”

“Don’t be loud. But don’t be timid. Don’t be too curvy. But don’t be too skinny. Have ambition. But don’t overreach. Be confident. But not cocky,” read the note.

“There are so many rules that knowingly or unknowingly we think in order to be liked, to be loved, to be good, we have to be completely devoid of fault – an impossible, mythical being that could only really exist in the pages of a fairytale.”

“But over the last ten years I’ve come to fully realise something I subconsciously knew all along. Perfection is boring. It’s the flaws that make you, YOU.”

The shared clip had a few bits of her acceptance speech as well, where she said, “I want to take a moment with you all to celebrate my flaws along with my strengths.”

She continued, “For example, I’m terrible at spelling but I do know what to say to someone who is vulnerable. My general knowledge is widely known to be weak but my emotional intelligence is something I have worked really hard to cultivate.”

“I have a tendency to be hard on myself with regard to my weight and my appearance but I never say no to french fry, because you know, YOLO.”

“And lastly, when it comes to making an impact, I hope I can continue to do so in whatever way possible. But for now, tonight, this award has genuinely made an impact on me—me and my little one, who has relentlessly kicked me throughout this speech,” concluded the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor at the Singapore ceremony. “Thank you so much.”

About Alia Bhatt, she has had quite a grand and fruitful year with back-to-back hits from ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to ‘Darlings’ and recently ‘Brahmastra’. The actor also shot her debut Hollywood project and even donned the producer hat with ‘Darlings’.

Also read: Teaser for Alia Bhatt Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’ is out!

Moreover, the Bollywood celebrity got married to beau Ranbir Kapoor and is all set to welcome their first child.

