Alia Bhatt responds to negative remarks on ‘Brahmastra’

The much-awaited ‘Brahmastra’ starring real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has finally released, however, the title received some severe criticism from cine-goers despite the great Box Office numbers.

The audience who have watched films weren’t quite impressed by the role given to powerhouse performer Alia Bhatt and blamed director Ayan Mukerji for wasting such a talent.

Amidst the criticism, the lead duo of the film and the director visited Ahmedabad for a promotional outing of the film where the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ star addressed the negative remarks about the movie.

Speaking in Hindi, Bhatt said, “Yeh jo life hai, humari yehi life hai aur life hai ya pata nahi hai par yeh life hai, toh humare paas 2 options hain ki ya toh aap positive bano ya positive pe focus karo ya toh aap negative pe focus karo, (This life, we don’t know if there is another life or not, but we have this life. We have 2 options, we can either be positive and focus on that or be negative.)”

She added, “Jab koi bhi negative question puchta hai hum genuinely ek consensus ke saath bolte hain ki humara dimag udhar jaa hi nahi raha hai, (Whenever anyone asks us a negative question, we genuinely want to say with a consensus that we are not thinking about it.)”

Furthermore, the actor noted that ‘criticism, feedback or opinions’ is the right held by audiences, and that out of the mixed reactions she would like to focus more on the positives, rather than the negatives.

Bhatt concluded by saying, “Humara bas yahi hope hai ki jo positive hai voh zyada ho aur negative hai voh kam ho. Jo film release hone ke baad aisa lag raha hai ki positive hi zyada hai varna jo box office pe aag lagayi hai voh hota nahi, (We just hope that the positives are more than the negatives. After the release of the film, it looks like it is more on the positive side otherwise it would not have done so well at the box office.)”

About ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ – the fantasy adventure story stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, Divyendu Sharma, Nagarjuna, and Saurav Gurjar with Shahrukh Khan in a cameo appearance.

‘Brahmastra’ was released on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

