Alia Bhatt reveals luxurious item which she bought from first salary

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt revealed the first expensive item she bought with her own money was a Louis Vuitton bag.

Alia Bhatt, who will appear alongside actor husband Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming film Brahmastra, said she has a thing for luxurious bags in an interview.

“The first expensive thing I bought (as a teenager) was with my own money — a Louis Vuitton bag,” she said as quoted in the report. “I splurge most on bags. I love them and gym clothes. I have every sort of track pant from Lululemon.”

The 29-year-old said the only time she does not work is on New Year despite having a knack to spending holidays.

She plans to buy a house on a mountain and her own plane.

“A private jet would be a luxury. I have chartered one before, but not for a holiday. A home in the mountains is a dream. I’ll fulfill it later in life. I had a dream to buy a house in London and I did in 2018. It’s in Covent Garden and my sister lives there part-time,” she said.

It is pertinent to mention that Ranbir Kapoor revealed his first salary was ₹250 (Rs666) which earned for assisting uncle Rajiv Kapoor on the sets of Prem Granth film.

“My first paycheck was ₹250 that I got while assisting on Prem Granth. Like a good boy, I went to my mother’s room and I put it on her feet. She looked at it and she started crying. It was one of those filmy moments that I performed,” he said.

