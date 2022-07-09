Alia Bhatt spills details about Ranbir Kapoor’s dreamy proposal

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt narrated her dreamy proposal by now-husband Ranbir Kapoor during a recent chat show outing.

The ‘Gully Boy’ actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were the very first guests to grace the ‘Koffee’ couch in the new season of Karan Johar-hosted chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ and certainly the two did not disappoint during their stint.

In addition to some fiery revelations and Bollywood’s insider gossip, Bhatt also spilt details about Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘mind-blowing’ proposal for her which happened in the middle of a jungle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Without letting out much upon being questioned, she told the host, “He totally blew my mind away because I wasn’t expecting it [proposal] and we weren’t talking about it.”

The Kapoor bahu added: “We were talking about it for a very long time but then so much happened and we decided to go with the flow and feelings.”

About the proposal, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor stated, “He didn’t tell anyone. He just carried the ring and he did it at the most amazing place because it’s the place that we both have a strong connection with which is Masai Mara. In the middle of the jungle… it was just amazing. I don’t think I could have pictured the way it all worked together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

“After it was over, what I didn’t expect was, that he even had a guy to take our pictures,” Bhatt further mentioned. “I was still dealing with the shock and it was so emotional. I was like ‘you managed to take the pictures because he knows how much the pictures mean to me. It was amazing.”

It is pertinent to mention that the newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor – who tied the knot on April 14 after dating for five years – last month announced to be expecting their first child together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Comments