Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of 2022 that ‘never made to gram’

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt posted a new Instagram reel with all the unseen pictures of the year 2022.

On Wednesday, the ‘Darlings’ star wrapped 2022 with a new slideshow clip of all the pictures from her phone gallery which never made it to the gram this year. The video saw glimpses of all from her wedding preparations to her pregnancy journey, hectic filming schedules as well as dreamy vacations and more.

The Instagram montage spotted Alia Bhatt while trying on her bridal outfit, her hairstyle for her haldi ceremony, an adorable picture of her caressing her baby bump while posing with her mom Soni Razdan on Diwali and the dish she repetitively had during her second trimester.

There were also sneak peeks of her London vacation with her sister Shaheen, a lunch outing with the Kapoor family, her swimming sessions during pregnancy and even the first gym day postpartum among several other unseen glimpses.

The clip was played over 9.7 million times on the gram and received love for the new mother from social users.

To note, Bhatt had quite a year in 2022 at both personal and professional ends. She started off the year with her first collaboration with the ace filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and a mega-hit ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ which claimed success across the borders.

Next, she had her debut pan-Indian title, the Oscar-nominated ‘RRR’, the OTT title and first film as a producer ‘Darlings’ and finally very first on-screen outing with her now-husband, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’.

Moreover, Bhatt also signed and shot for her Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone ‘ with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Alia Bhatt confesses being a ‘little concerned’ about raising her child

Meanwhile, in her personal life, the celebrity got married to long-time beau-actor Ranbir Kapoor in April this year and the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter last month. They named her Raha.

