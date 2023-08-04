Alia Bhatt reveals similarity in real and reel wedding for ‘RRKPK’

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt opened up about a significant similarity in her reel wedding with co-star Ranveer Singh for the film ‘Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani’, which she shot four days after her real one to actor Ranbir Kapoor.

At the success party of ‘Rocky Aur Rani’ this week, where the team released the video of the wedding song ‘Kudmayi’ from the film, actor Alia Bhatt revealed that the sequence was shot just four days after her simple, home wedding to Ranbir Kapoor.

“But both were different as my home wedding was very simple, I was wearing a light sari and everything was so simple. I was roaming around very freely. However, in the reel wedding, I was wearing a heavy lehenga along with a heavy dupatta so I am very grateful that my real wedding was so simple as I cannot do those things twice,” she told the media at the event.

“When Rocky and Rani were taking phere, someone said, ‘Ladka aage jaata hai (The man walks ahead)’, and I was like, ‘Nahi ladki aage jaati hai, mai abhi abhi karke aayi hu (No, the woman walks ahead, I have just done it),” Bhatt quipped.

Further pointing out a similarity between the two weddings, the actor recalled, “In the scene where Ranveer goes down and bows his head so that I can put the varmaala (garland), that actually happened in my real marriage.”

“When Ranbir was lifted up during the varmaala ceremony, I was looking around as no one was picking me up and then Ranbir went down his head and bowed his head so that I can put the varmaala on him. So, everything happens very close to each other,” she added.

As for ‘RRKPK’, KJo’s directorial comeback and 25-anniversary title hit theatres last Friday, on July 28.

