Alia Bhatt takes ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to Berlinale 2022

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is all set to represent her upcoming movie ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ for the world premiere at Berlinale 2022.

The super talented actor of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt is all set for the premiere of her yet another movie at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival, after making appearances with her acclaimed films ‘Highway’ and ‘Gully Boy’ in 2014 and 2019.

Alia Bhatt led biographical crime drama ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, helmed by the celebrated director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will premiere at the event on February 16th, and will reportedly have a total of five screenings throughout the 2022 edition of Berlinale.

The 28-year-old, flew to Germany along with her sister in the early hours of Tuesday, for the film’s premiere in the Berlinale Special Gala section. Bhatt looked elegant as she posed in a white jacquard D&G gown with a matching blazer and freckled makeup ahead of the event.

“Berlin baby 🤍”, read the caption of the four-picture gallery on Instagram featuring her pre-event look.

Speaking about her experience of the international film festival, the celeb stated: “I have been to Berlin twice before so I hope third time’s a charm.”

“This is one of the most challenging, emotional parts, one which I’ve connected with the most. I lived with it for two years while we shot the film, it’s super close to my heart.”

Adding upon her reaction of portraying a character from an entirely different genre, Alia Bhatt mentioned, “My first reaction was shock, it was a complete genre shift – this was a hard-hitting, almost gangster-like character that I had to play. My second reaction was acceptance.”

Award-winning filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali described the much-anticipated film as his ‘most personal work’. “The women who are weak, who are lost in this big bad world — this is a woman who’s fought for them,” he elaborated on the character ‘Gangubai’, “That belief in herself and that fight for dignity is what fascinated me.”

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which also features extended cameos from Ajay Devgan and Vijay Raaz, will debut in cinemas next week, on February 25.

