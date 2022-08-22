Alia Bhatt to add ‘Kapoor’ to her surname for THIS reason

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt has disclosed the real reason behind the idea of changing her name to ‘Alia Bhatt-Kapoor’ on her passport.

The ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor is having quite a rocking year on both personal as well as professional ends. In addition to giving the massive hits of 2022 – ‘Darlings’ and ‘Gangubai’ – Bhatt signed and shot for her Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’, turned producer and is now awaiting the release of the much-anticipated ‘Brahmastra’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

If all this was not enough, Bhatt finally tied the knot with beau Ranbir Kapoor and also announced her first pregnancy with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Being married to Kapoor for over four months now, the star wife is all ready to add his surname to hers on the passport. Bhatt said she couldn’t do it earlier owing to her busy travel schedule, but is ‘happy to do it’ at last.

Speaking about the need to do so eventually, the mommy-to-be revealed, “We are going to have a child now. I don’t want to be the Bhatt, whilst the Kapoors are travelling together; you know what I mean? I don’t want to feel left out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

She added, “I will and always will be Alia Bhatt. And now I am also a Kapoor.”

It is pertinent to mention that husband Kapoor had recently updated his marital status in his passport.

On the work front, while she is still enjoying the success of her production debut ‘Darlings’, Alia Bhatt is soon to be seen in ‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’, helmed and written by Ayan Mukherji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brahmāstra (@brahmastrafilm)

The title slated to release on September 9, will mark the first on-screen outing of the real-life couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together, who play Isha and Shiva respectively.

Comments