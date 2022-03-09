Netizens react to Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot

Bollywood’s leading actor Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot in ‘Heart of Stone’, and netizens have a lot to say about it.

Alia Bhatt who is currently riding high on the success of her latest release ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi‘, on Tuesday announced her Hollywood debut with Netflix’s ‘Heart of Stone’ alongside the ‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot.

“Marking her english-language debut in a major studio film, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has joined Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Netflix’s international spy thriller ‘Heart Of Stone’ from Netflix and Skydance,” read the headline on the screengrab shared by Bhatt on her Instagram handle, which soon broke the internet.

According to a foreign news portal, the project – being directed by Tom Harper – has been written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, however, more details on the plotline have been kept under wraps for now.

A number of her co-actors and industry pals felicitated the lady on such an achievement, while she garnered an immense response from other social media users as well.

Exciting News: Alia Bhatt will star alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in their new movie Heart of Stone! pic.twitter.com/n9sp5YEJZS — Netflix (@netflix) March 8, 2022

Fans took to micro-blogging site sharing a number of congratulatory tweets for the actor, as they expressed anticipation to see Alia Bhatt ‘on the Hollywood screen’. One of the users of the social site believed that ‘she is a better actor than Gal Gadot’ while terming Hollywood ‘fortunate’ enough to get her on board.

Here are some more of the audience’s reactions to the news.

🔥🔥🔥 looking forward to it. Congratulations Gal godot its a privilege to work with Alia😇 — yusarseef (@Yubdy001) March 8, 2022

My two favs in single frame — 𝗔𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗔𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗹𝗮 (@arigela_arvind) March 8, 2022

Proud of you girl @aliaa08 ❤️ so happy for you 💜 keep going nd get more success.. One of the best birthday coming in 7 days… Congratulations for this nd #GangubaiKathiawadi 🔥 🔥 #AliaBhatt ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eplqSoppcb — Savan (@iamsavan_) March 8, 2022

Congratulations @aliaa08 sister for coming to English movie. I want to watch more movies 🎬 on Hollywood about you. So please please do that in future, I was telling from my side. — Tukaipandit (@Tukaipandit1) March 8, 2022

Congratulations @aliaa08 ! You have come a long way and a longer way to go.♥️ — Dipto G. (@banteringbantha) March 8, 2022

You deserve all the love and happiness my love 🥺🤍 — Vaidehi🌙 | Jenny’s Day 🌹🤍 (@teraazikrx) March 8, 2022

Wow! Congrats Alia. This is huge! Make it count. — r ★ (@itzzRashmi) March 8, 2022

She is a better actor than Gal Gadot. They are fortunate to get this chance. But I am not sure if she will get the role of her caliber. Hollywood is very prejudiced and stereotypical. — What is in a name? (@IchchhadhariNag) March 8, 2022

Jamie is quite a good cast! Seen his recent thing the tourist. Holds himself up quite well, plus 50 shades of gray…he is awesome!! — Kully Parshad (@Kully_13) March 8, 2022

See you on big Hollywood screen 😍😍❤️❤️❤️ @aliaa08 — solanki prasad (@solankiprasad1) March 8, 2022

