Netizens react to Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot

Bollywood’s leading actor Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot in ‘Heart of Stone’, and netizens have a lot to say about it.

Alia Bhatt who is currently riding high on the success of her latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi, on Tuesday announced her Hollywood debut with Netflix’s ‘Heart of Stone’ alongside the ‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot.

“Marking her english-language debut in a major studio film, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has joined Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Netflix’s international spy thriller ‘Heart Of Stone’ from Netflix and Skydance,” read the headline on the screengrab shared by Bhatt on her Instagram handle, which soon broke the internet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

According to a foreign news portal, the project – being directed by Tom Harper – has been written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, however, more details on the plotline have been kept under wraps for now.

A number of her co-actors and industry pals felicitated the lady on such an achievement, while she garnered an immense response from other social media users as well.

Fans took to micro-blogging site sharing a number of congratulatory tweets for the actor, as they expressed anticipation to see Alia Bhatt ‘on the Hollywood screen’. One of the users of the social site believed that ‘she is a better actor than Gal Gadot’ while terming Hollywood ‘fortunate’ enough to get her on board.

Here are some more of the audience’s reactions to the news.

