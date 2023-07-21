TROLLED: Internet reacts to Alia Bhatt’s awkward ramp walk

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt stopped the Bridal show for ace couturier Manish Malhotra on Thursday and netizens are anything but impressed with her on the ramp.

The reel couple from the hotly-anticipated ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh turned showstoppers for celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s bridal show last night, attended by the who’s who of the industry.

Dressed in twinning, sparkly embellished fits, while Singh totally stole the show and was hailed for his presence on the ramp, be it the special moment with his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, seated on the front row, or getting blessings from his mother sitting next, Bhatt, on the other hand, failed to impress the virtual audience of the show with her stint.

The look, which was dubbed as a ‘copy’ of Padukone’s signature style by the netizens, is said to be something the fashionista can’t seem to pull off, given her petite body frame.

Reacting to the viral video of her walk, posted by a paparazzi account on Instagram, a social user wrote, “She doesn’t look comfortable and looking so pretentious,” while another pointed out, “It’s so obvious that she’s sucking in her stomach, doing fake laughter, going up on her tip toes.”

“Clearly she is struggling to walk to maintain that grace,” one more reiterated.

“Kisi choti bacchi ko lehenga pehna diya hai aisa lag rha hai (It feels like some kid is made to wear a lehenga)… she looks so nervous and ruined the walk,” an Instagrammer trolled.

