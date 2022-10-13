Thursday, October 13, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt turned down ‘Saaho’ for ‘meaningless role’; Twitter reacts

test

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is said to had turned down the role in the Prabhas-led title ‘Saaho’ for not doing a meaningless role.

The 2019 action spectacle ‘Saaho’ with ‘Baahubali’ fame Prabhas in the title role had Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead and the love interest of the protagonist. However, what many might not know is that the ‘Aashiqui’ actor was not the first choice for the role, and it initially went to other actors including Alia Bhatt, Anushka Shetty and Disha Patani.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the ‘Gangubai’ star turned down the offer as she didn’t want to take up a ‘meaningless role’ as Amrita in her filmography while having titles like ‘Highway’ and ‘Raazi’ to her credit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Citing a close source to Bhatt, the publication reported, “Alia is currently busy setting a league of her own by taking up some really good performance-oriented roles. So, at a stage when she’s setting such a bright example as far as her film choices are concerned, she doesn’t want to break the chain by doing a film where she is more like a supporting cast.”

It was also said that her decision was approved by her family and she had no regrets whatsoever for rejecting the offer.

Recently a social user re-shared the news about Bhatt’s rejection of ‘Saaho’ on the micro-blogging site, and Twitterati doesn’t seem to hold back. Despite the rocking year with titles like ‘Darlings’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Mrs Kapoor was recently a part of films like ‘RRR’ and ‘Brahmastra’ as well.

Owing to the same, Twitter users questioned her decision to turn down ‘Saaho’ for a ‘meaningless role’.

Here is how they questioned.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.