Alia Bhatt turned down ‘Saaho’ for ‘meaningless role’; Twitter reacts

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is said to had turned down the role in the Prabhas-led title ‘Saaho’ for not doing a meaningless role.

The 2019 action spectacle ‘Saaho’ with ‘Baahubali’ fame Prabhas in the title role had Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead and the love interest of the protagonist. However, what many might not know is that the ‘Aashiqui’ actor was not the first choice for the role, and it initially went to other actors including Alia Bhatt, Anushka Shetty and Disha Patani.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the ‘Gangubai’ star turned down the offer as she didn’t want to take up a ‘meaningless role’ as Amrita in her filmography while having titles like ‘Highway’ and ‘Raazi’ to her credit.

Citing a close source to Bhatt, the publication reported, “Alia is currently busy setting a league of her own by taking up some really good performance-oriented roles. So, at a stage when she’s setting such a bright example as far as her film choices are concerned, she doesn’t want to break the chain by doing a film where she is more like a supporting cast.”

It was also said that her decision was approved by her family and she had no regrets whatsoever for rejecting the offer.

#AliaBhatt was the first choice for female lead in #Saho , she rejected the role because there wasn’t much to do and she doesn’t want to act in meaningless roles — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) October 11, 2022

Recently a social user re-shared the news about Bhatt’s rejection of ‘Saaho’ on the micro-blogging site, and Twitterati doesn’t seem to hold back. Despite the rocking year with titles like ‘Darlings’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Mrs Kapoor was recently a part of films like ‘RRR’ and ‘Brahmastra’ as well.

Owing to the same, Twitter users questioned her decision to turn down ‘Saaho’ for a ‘meaningless role’.

Here is how they questioned.

Then how she did RRR — Adi reddy fan 🇮🇳 ❤ 🇯🇵 (@SivatejaYerram6) October 11, 2022

Haa RRR or Brahmastra mei toh bahot kuch tha Alia ke pass karne ke liye 😂 — Sandy Malik (@SandyMa41007316) October 11, 2022

This is the truth mam had to say it out because no actress is serious expect her — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) October 11, 2022

Bhai rrr me act kiya toh seedhe Oscar for supporting role me jaane ka chance mila, wahin agar saaho me jaati toh jbrdsti track record hi kharab hota, because uski filmography abhi tk bahut jyada acchi hai. — Ankit Dubey (@AnkitDu94123549) October 11, 2022

Alia Bhatt begs each and every role from directors because she is Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter and Karan Johar is her mentor Alia Bhatt snatches meaty roles from other beautiful and talented Actresses Karan Johar is a Bollywood Mafia & Alia Bhatt is the most Mediocre Nepo Actress — The Last Leaf 🌿 (@calmolive) October 11, 2022

