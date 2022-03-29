Did Alia Bhatt unfollow S.S. Rajamouli? Sources reveal the truth

Reportedly, Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt has unfollowed veteran director S.S. Rajamouli on social media, was disappointed with limited screen time in recent magnum-opus ‘RRR’.

As per the reports doing rounds on Internet, it was being said that Bollywood’s darling Alia Bhatt – who made her South film industry debut with an extended cameo in recent sensation ‘RRR’, alongside Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, and Ajay Devgn – isn’t satisfied with the screen time she got after the final cut in the title.

It was reported that following the snub, she unfollowed the director on social media, and pulled down promotional posts of the movie from her Instagram feed as well.

Moreover, it was pointed out that the celeb, who was actively promoting the title initially before postponement in release, went missing from the second leg of promotions except for one grand event.

However, with the recent updates, a source close to the outlet has refuted all such rumors saying, “Alia has the utmost respect for SS Rajamouli. There is no truth to the fact that she is unhappy with her screen time.”

“Also, Rajamouli has been cheering for Brahmastra and has spoken very fondly of Alia Bhatt in all his promotional chats. So there is no truth to the reports of Alia being upset,” said the insider.

“Alia never followed SS Rajamouli, so there’s no question of unfollowing him,” revealed the sources. “She archived all the old posts of RRR during promotions as she does with other films. She hasn’t deleted any RRR posts.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has wrapped up the shoot of his next release ‘Brahmastra’, with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. She has anticipated projects ‘Darlings’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani’ in the kitty as well.

