Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ opens big at Box Office

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s much-awaited ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ bagged a massive opening on the Box Office yesterday, with the audience having mixed reactions.

Alia Bhatt’s hyped biographical crime drama ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ hit theatres yesterday, amassing movie-goers to cinemas across the country. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial managed to collect over INR10.50 crores at the domestic Box Office on its opening day.

As per the Indian trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie had a better opening than Alia Bhatt’s previous women-led spy drama ‘Raazi’, albeit its pre-covid release. Adding with another tweet, Taran mentioned it to be 3rd highest opener of Covid-19 pandemic times.

Furthermore, it has been reported that the title has topped the charts of first-day collections for women-centric movies with its INR10.50 crores, giving competition to successful films like ‘The Dirty Picture’, ‘Manikarnika‘, and ‘Veere Di Wedding’ among others.

With so many moviegoers getting to the theatres, many liked the portrayal of Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, the mafia queen, claiming her as the ‘National Award’ winner, however, a number of netizens termed her as ‘miscast’, and dubbed the movie as ‘disaster’.

Have a look at some of the audience’s reviews:

Just seen #GangubaiKathiawadi and I loved it! ❤️ If you’ve not seen a Bollywood film before, this one is a wonderful one to start off with. #CineworldUnlimited — Samantha Dale Fox (@samdalefox) February 24, 2022

#GangubaiKathiawadi is a WINNER … legendary performance by Alia she literally made me speechless … and film making at its best by bhansali … HANDS DOWN TO BOTH … i dont know how many times im gonna watch this … its a SURPRISE!! And alia is coming around 3 here EXCITED 🤍✨ — K (@kabirRKF) February 25, 2022

I slept through the movie #GangubaiKathiawadi bored me to death and Alia’s voice was annoying, like she had a frog in her throat. you can watch it on a streaming site someone already uploaded it 😂😂😂 #AliaBhatt — Maha (@MahaAliRehman) February 25, 2022

#SanjayLeelaBhansali you genius master filmmaker!🙏🏽👏♥️☀️🌟

In love/awe with/of your movie #GangubaiKathiawadi💖

Powerful characters, stunning backgrounds, musical chartbusters, fabulous cinematography, ceetee maro dialogues, brillant direction – all add up 2 another blockbuster! — Upala KBR ❤ (@upalakbr999) February 25, 2022

#GangubaiKathiawadiReview 😑😑🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮#GangubaiKathiawadi is the perfect example of worst casting this movie was ment to be for Vidya or deepika .. Alia looks like lost child — 🙃🙃🙃🌻🌟 (@Minimisetake) February 25, 2022

Riview – ⭐⭐🌟 #GangubaiKathiawadi This time #SanjayLeelaBhansali disappointed… First Half good but after interval Slow ending & #AjayDevgn entry Is highlights of the Film…. overall One time watch film.! pic.twitter.com/KY3JVrgsTZ — STAR CINE (@RedCinema3) February 25, 2022

#GangubaiKathiawadi is a winner .. national award for @aliaa08 … Dear #KanganaRanaut u can never match her 😂🤬 — GURU FILMY (@Filmyboy3) February 25, 2022

#GangubaiKathiawadi Review : “ULTRA DISASTER” 👉Rating : 1/5 ⭐️ Positives:

👉PR management

👉Visuals Negatives:

👉 #AliaBhatt

👉Dragging on moments

👉Weak Writing & Direction

👉No Emotional Core

👉Boring First Half & Second Half

👉Cliched Narrative — Surf_excel (@DeepakK36442700) February 25, 2022

#GangubaiKathiawadi #GangubaiKathiawadiReview is a total waste of money and time it’s far better to watch #BheemlaNayak movie even in its regional language.

I was a fan of #SanjayLeelaBhansali but now he lost it . For me it’s

1.5/5 ⭐🌟 only for its visual #ValimaiReview is 🔥 — Sm_ arts_jodhpur (@arts_jodhpur) February 25, 2022

Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ features the versatile actor Alia Bhatt in the titular role, along with extended cameos from Ajay Devgan, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Vijay Raaz.

