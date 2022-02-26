Saturday, February 26, 2022
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ opens big at Box Office

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s much-awaited ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ bagged a massive opening on the Box Office yesterday, with the audience having mixed reactions.

Alia Bhatt’s hyped biographical crime drama ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ hit theatres yesterday, amassing movie-goers to cinemas across the country. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial managed to collect over INR10.50 crores at the domestic Box Office on its opening day.

As per the Indian trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie had a better opening than Alia Bhatt’s previous women-led spy drama ‘Raazi’, albeit its pre-covid release. Adding with another tweet, Taran mentioned it to be 3rd highest opener of Covid-19 pandemic times.

Furthermore, it has been reported that the title has topped the charts of first-day collections for women-centric movies with its INR10.50 crores, giving competition to successful films like ‘The Dirty Picture’, Manikarnika, and ‘Veere Di Wedding’ among others.

With so many moviegoers getting to the theatres, many liked the portrayal of Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, the mafia queen, claiming her as the ‘National Award’ winner, however, a number of netizens termed her as ‘miscast’, and dubbed the movie as ‘disaster’.

Have a look at some of the audience’s reviews:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ features the versatile actor Alia Bhatt in the titular role, along with extended cameos from Ajay Devgan, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Vijay Raaz.

Web Desk

