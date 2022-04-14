Alia-Ranbir wedding: Celebs arrive in style at Vastu for the nuptials

The anxiously awaited moment of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding is finally here, close family and friends including various Bollywood celebs bring in their style A-game at Vastu for the nuptials.

Guests for the intimate ceremony including Bhatt and Kapoor family members have arrived at the wedding venue in their best style foot forward for the wedding nuptials of star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

The overjoyed mom of the groom and former Bollywood diva Neetu Kapoor wore a bright multi-hued Lehenga for her only son’s wedding rituals, while the doting sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni played it subtle in an exquisite ivory and gold ensemble with statement jewelry.

The Kapoor cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan twinned with husband Bollywood’s Nawab Saif Ali Khan in shades of pink.

Karisma Kapoor was spotted arriving at the venue as well along with parents Randhir and Babita Kapoor. Bollywood’s Lolo looked like a dream as she glimpsed in an orange saree.

Other guests from the Kapoor Khaandaan included the late Shammi Kapoor’s wife Neila Devi, and Ranbir’s aunt Rima Jain with family.

While the Kapoor’s donned their festive best for the occasion, Bhatt’s were no behind and arrived looking like a million bucks for youngest child’s wedding.

Half-sister of Alia, Pooja Bhatt kept it subtle in bright white attire, while the other sibling Shaheen Bhatt sported a pastel pink look.

Other guests spotted at the wedding venue included Bollywood’s famed filmmaker Karan Johar, director Ayan Mukherji, bridesmaids Akansha and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor along with business moguls Ambanis.

As per the latest reports, the nuptials for the star couple have commenced at Kapoor’s family home Vastu, and the couple will reportedly visit Siddhivinayak temple after the rituals.

It is being said that the two will officially pose for the media as husband and wife in the evening at 7 p.m.

