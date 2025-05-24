Alibaba announces good news for Pakistani exporters

Alibaba, the Chinese-owned global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform, has introduced tailored online logistics services to support Pakistani exporters.

The initiative aims to streamline international trade processes by offering fast, reliable, and cost-effective shipping solutions to over 200 countries and regions.

In partnership with leading international express delivery companies like CPEX, Alibaba’s new service integrates the entire logistics chain—from packaging and warehousing to delivery—helping Pakistani businesses optimize costs and reduce transit times. The platform also features enhanced order tracking, control capabilities, and a fully digitalized order fulfillment process to ensure efficiency.

“Online logistics services are essential for small and medium-sized enterprises in global trade. They streamline operations, reduce costs, and empower businesses to reach global markets with ease,” said Ms Summer Gao, Head of Global Supply Chain at Alibaba.com. She emphasized that the service leverages advanced technologies to enhance competitiveness, ensure timely deliveries, and meet market demands, driving growth for Pakistani SMEs.

Berry Ma, head of Pakistan business at Alibaba, highlighted the company’s commitment to supporting Pakistani exporters. “We’re dedicated to providing essential tools to help Pakistani businesses overcome traditional barriers in international trade and tap into significant growth opportunities in global markets,” Ma said.

Founded in 1999, Alibaba connects buyers and suppliers across more than 200 countries, offering tools to help businesses expand their global reach and streamline operations. The company stated that its new logistics services are designed to empower Pakistani exporters by providing efficient, cost-effective solutions to compete in the global arena.