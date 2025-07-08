Netflix confirms ‘Alice in Borderland’ season 3 release date with first teaser

Netflix has confirmed the September premiere for season 3 of the Japanese series ‘Alice in Borderland’, as the streaming giant unveiled the first teaser of the upcoming season.

With an almost two-minute-long first teaser of ‘Alice in Borderland’ season 3, Netflix confirmed on Tuesday that a new season of the live-action series, based on Haro Aso’s same-named manga series, will debut on the platform on September 25.

According to the details, season 3, which was greenlit by the streamer in 2023, will continue to expand on the source material from Aso’s massively acclaimed suspense manga, while Japanese filmmaker Shinsuke Sato returns to co-write and direct the next instalment.

As per the official synopsis, the show picks up with Arisu and Usagi, who are now happily married, being haunted by the Borderland memories in their dreams, before she suddenly disappears and returns to the Borderland. The new season follows Arisu back into the dangerous world they had escaped, after being informed about his partner’s whereabouts by a Borderland resident.

Actors Hayato Isomura, Ayaka Miyoshi and Katsuya Maiguma reprise their characters in the new season of ‘Alice in Borderland’, which also features Koji Ohkura, Risa Sudou, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Tina Tamashiro, Kotaro Daigo, Hyunri, Sakura Kiryu and Kento Kaku among others.

