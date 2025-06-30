‘Cobra Kai’ star Hannah-Kim breaks silence on Martin Kove biting incident

Actor Alicia Hannah-Kim has broken her silence after her ‘Cobra Kai’ co-star Martin Kove bit her during a fan convention.
In a video posted to Instagram, the actor started by thanking fans who extended their support following the incident.
The ‘Cobra Kai’ star called the altercation with Martin Kove a serious incident, saying that such things are not normal in the workplace.
“No one wants to be attacked at work or anywhere really. And I don’t think anybody would think this is normal or warranted or acceptable. I just think that when you are confronted with something like this, it’s good to stand up for yourself. It’s an important choice to make. I think it’s the good choice to make,” Alicia Hannah-Kim said.
The actor, however, maintained that the incident with Martin Kove did not reflect her experience working on the ‘Cobra Kai’ set.
“I think everybody can tell that it’s a really good vibe and a great cast. And everybody else is delightful. I don’t want this to affect your love for the show. Feel free to love on it as hard as you want,” she said.
It is worth noting here that police arrived at the fan convention on June 23 and asked Martin Kove to leave the event after Alicia Hannah-Kim alleged that he bit her.
Following the incident, Kove issued a public apology, saying that he went too far while being playful in the moment.
“I deeply regret and apologise for my actions regarding the incident with Alicia (Hannah-Kim), a genuinely kind and wonderful person who didn’t deserve to be put in this position,” he said in his statement.
The fifth and sixth seasons of ‘Cobra Kai’ see Hannah-Kim playing Kim Da-Eun while Martin Kove reprises his role as John Kreese from the 1984 film ‘The Karate Kid.’